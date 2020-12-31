Summers County Health Department to give COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Seniors in Summers County will have the chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Summers County Health Department announced they received a limited amount of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Health officials will be administering the shot to seniors over the age of 80 in Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hinton Freight Depot. The vaccines will be given on a first come first serve basis.
Health officials said you must have a photo ID with your birthday in order to get the vaccine.