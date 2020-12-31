Summers County Health Department to give COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Seniors in Summers County will have the chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Summers County Health Department announced they received a limited amount of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Health officials will be administering the shot to seniors over the age of 80 in Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hinton Freight Depot. The vaccines will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Health officials said you must have a photo ID with your birthday in order to get the vaccine.