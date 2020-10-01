Summers County High School honors teacher for 37 years of dedication

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Ms. Boone served nearly four decades teaching in Summers County.

But Leon Franklin, who works in school suspension at Summers County High, said she hung up her teaching hat on Wednesday, leaving students with more than just an education.

“Working 37 years in the school system, she’s had a huge impact on the community,” Franklin said. “That impact we’ve felt for years, and even decades to come… as students and former students go through and become adults and live wonderful lives. Part of that is due to her.”

Principal Al Hudgins said she taught dance and drivers education during her time at the high school.

For sophomore Sullivan Pivont, Boone taught her sisters and is grateful she was able to have her for dance class and learn a little on driving from her.

“She’d dance with us and teach us new dances. It was a lot of fun,” Pivont said.

She not only left an impact on students like Sullivan, but she became a great co-worker to those in the high school. Hudgins said he’s going to miss her, but is glad she’s taking on this new chapter in her life.

“She was always saying she wanted to retire. I think when it hit, she got a little emotional,” Hudgins said. “But I think she’s going to be happy in the long-run. She’s put in her time. Now, she gets to enjoy her retirement.”

“Ms. Boone, we love you,” Pivont said.