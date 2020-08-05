Summers County hosts sightseeing scavenger hunt

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Getting out and enjoying Wild Wonderful West Virginia in August could get you a staycation. Explore Summers County is hosting a sightseeing scavenger hunt photo contest.

Participants are asked to take a selfie at six locations across Summers County. These include Bluestone Dam, Bluestone State Park, Hinton Historical District, John Henry Park, Pipestem Resorts Stat Park and Sandstone Falls.

The contest runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 30, 2020. Posted the pictures to the Explore Summers County Facebook or Instagram pages. They should be tagged ExploreSummersCounty and use #SightseeingInSummers.

There will be three winners. One for most creative photos, one for best overall photos and one randomly drawn winner. Each winner will receive $250 and a two night stay at either Pipestem Resort State Park, Bluestone State Park or the Guest House Inn.