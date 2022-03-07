HINTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s a big week for the Bobcats. The Summers County Girls Basketball team is heading to states this week.

The Bobcats fell in the regional final last year, but this season they avenged that loss and won the regional final to make it to states.

Head Coach Chad Meador said he hopes his team soaks in the moment with a big opportunity ahead of them.

“This is my 21st year of coaching, 5th year as a head coach, and I think sometimes we lose sight of enjoying the moment,” said Meador. “I’m going to tell our team to enjoy the moment and make sure that when they leave the gym that night that they gave it everything they got. Win or lose.”

The Bobcats journey at states begins as they take on St. Mary’s at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9. 2022.