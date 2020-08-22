Summers County HS prepares for middle school students

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The library at Summers County High School will look different this school year.

Staff moved all of the books over to the Summers County Public Library. This was to make room for Summers Middle School students who have to relocate to the high school this year. The middle school was deemed unsafe for students. Now, the library will be split up into four classrooms.

Nathan Smith, the Technology Integrations Specialist in Summers County, said since most research is done online now, students will not need the book readily available.

“I’ve been here in the library for 10 years and a lot of the students do their research online, and to be honest with you, the research online is more up to date than what we can find in an encyclopedia and other books,” Smith said.

Smith said they will be keeping West Virginia and Appalachian history books at the high school. The students will still have access to all of the books at the public library.