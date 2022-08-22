PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A Pence Springs man was arrested on Sunday night, August 21, 2022 after Summers County Sheriff’s Deputies received information on the location of a stolen Harley Davidson.

According to the Sheriff Justin L. Faris, tow deputies were investigated a Harley Davidson that was allegedly stolen from Mercer County. When they found the stolen motorcycle in the Pence Springs area, it was reportedly in the possession of Jonathan Crook, of Pence Springs.

Through further investigation of Crook, deputies found large amounts of both heroin and meth. A gun was also found and taken.

Jonathan Crook was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of receiving and transferring stolen property, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Crook is currently awaiting his arraignment while being held a the Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information relating to Jonathan Crook or the stolen Harley Davidson is asked to contact the Summers County Sheriff’s Department at (304)