Summers County man arrested following drug investigation

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Summers County Sheriff’s Deputy J.S. Ward responded to a call about possible drug activity happening at the Gotta Stop gas station in Hilldale. When he arrived, Ward determined David Smith, of Hinton, dropped a large bag of meth.

The next day, Monday, August 23, 2021, deputies set up surveillance at Smith’s home in Hinton. They reportedly saw several people enter the home, stay for a short period of time, and then leave. Smith then left his home and was stopped for driving without a license. Deputies, along with the WV Parole Office, searched his car and home. They discovered several items which were consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs, a large amount of cash, and a gun.

Photo from Summers County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

Smith was arrested for a parole violation and more charges are pending.