Summers County man arrested following drug investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Summers County Sheriff’s Deputy J.S. Ward responded to a call about possible drug activity happening at the Gotta Stop gas station in Hilldale. When he arrived, Ward determined David Smith, of Hinton, dropped a large bag of meth.

The next day, Monday, August 23, 2021, deputies set up surveillance at Smith’s home in Hinton. They reportedly saw several people enter the home, stay for a short period of time, and then leave. Smith then left his home and was stopped for driving without a license. Deputies, along with the WV Parole Office, searched his car and home. They discovered several items which were consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs, a large amount of cash, and a gun.

Photo from Summers County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

Smith was arrested for a parole violation and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories