Summers County receives $8.2 million to add expand high school

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools received more than $8 million to expand Summers County High School.

Back in July of 2020, the Summers County Board of Education voted to close down the middle school after safety concerns. Middle school students are now learning in the same building as the high school students.

The West Virginia School Board Authority announced seven schools in the state would get money for renovations. Summers County was one of those school districts, receiving $8.2 million to add a middle school onto the high school.

“We will add onto the right side of the building if your looking at it from the railroad,” David Warvel, Superintendent of Summers County Schools, said. “That will be the middle school gym, cafeteria, classrooms and we will renovate the middle part to make arraignment for a 6-12 facility.”

Warvel said he is excited to offer more opportunities to their students once the renovations are done.

“Our CTE site is there as well, so now it will serve not only 9-12, but also 6-12 and those kids can now go to CTE classes, they can be involved in more of a secondary setting,” Warvel said.

While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the new project, Warvel said it will take about five years to complete.

“We’re looking to start digging a year from now. We have to do a lot of preparation. We have to put bids out, we have to get a firm, and then we have to get all the contractors,” Warvel said. “If the weather permits, then we can start working a year from now.”