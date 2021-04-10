Summers County residents rally for approval of THRIVE Act

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The unemployment rate in West Virginia rose to 8.3 percent in 2020, according to Statista. In order to combat the state’s ongoing job crisis, people in Summers County gathered in Hinton to raise awareness about the issue. They met at the Town Square with signs calling on Congress to pass the THRIVE Act.

The THRIVE Act designates 5.2 billion dollars to the Mountain State and promises to bring about 50 thousand new jobs in sectors like agriculture and renewable energy. Chris Chanlett was one of the rally was there.

“It’s to raise awareness in the public and to inform particularly, Senators Capito and Manchin that what is being proposal is in the interest of West Virginians. It is expensive and needs to be pay for by taxes on the rich,” Chanlett said.

During the rally, they wrote letters to Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito expressing how they felt about the proposal. The letters read:

“Dear Senator Manchin or Capito, I live in Summers County, and I am writing you to ask you to support the THRIVE Act. It will provide 50,000 jobs for West Virginia, fight racial injustice, and address climate issues. We need a blueprint for the future that supports a better life for thousands of West Virginians who are still vulnerable.”