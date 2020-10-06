Summers County school administrators discuss plans for middle school students

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — After middle school students in Summers County were moved to the high school because of unsafe conditions at the middle school, county administrators are looking at long-term solutions.

Summers County Superintendent Dave Warvel said Summers County Middle School was deemed unsafe and unsanitary right before students returned to the classrooms this fall. Warvel said the 100-year-old building started to show its age.

“The roof leaks, to the walls have saturation from the roof leaking down through it, to the building being full of asbestos,” Warvel said.

Warvel said administrators made the decision to make an emergency evacuation. Summers County High School Assistant Principal, Dr. Kevin Green, said students and teachers at the middle school were forced to make a new home at Summers County High School.

“Moving their school across town, building basically new rooms from the ground up, high school teachers moving from one hallway to the other and making the best of the situation,” Dr. Green said.

Chris Vicars, Assistant Principal at the middle school, said faculty and staff are making the best of this emergency situation on top of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of flexibility with getting our students in the building. Making sure teachers get what they need, whether it be cleaning or enough room in their classrooms. All of that’s certainly a challenge, but we try to make sure we try to provide the best environment possible,” Vicars said.

Warvel said this emergency evacuation is only in place for the current school year. He said they are working with the School Building Authority to plans to make for a permanent middle school. One of the ideas is to add on to the current high school building, instead of renovating the middle school.

“To add on to the middle/high school facility or would they be willing to fund money for the current middle school building? I’m already finding out they would like us to put the money towards a newer building and not an old building,” Warvel said.

Warvel said they are looking into adding on a new gymnasium, cafeteria, and classrooms at the current middle/high school complex. The School Building Authority will work with them to come up with a solution that will best help the kids.

Warvel also said meetings will take place on Oct. 29, 2020 to get input from parents.