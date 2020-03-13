Summers County Schools dismissing early due to coronavirus concerns

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Schools in Summers County are letting their students early amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The Summers County Board of Education confirmed all students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus. For the following Monday, they said students will have a reimagined day and teachers will report to work. Administrators and teachers will continue to discuss plans for next week.

As of Friday, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia.