Summers County Schools hold vaccine clinic for students

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County high school and middle school students were given the opportunity to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, May 20, 2021. This marked the first clinic offered to students since the announcement that kids 12 older could get vaccinated. Chad Meador, Administrator at the Summers County Health Department, said holding events like this for students will hopefully decrease the number of cases.

“One step closer to herd immunity,” Meador said. “The CDC and the FDA have approved a vaccination for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up. And we are here today to make sure that happens to those who want to vaccine.”

Around 70 students were vaccinated during the clinic. One of those students was Samuel Sears. He said he did not even feel it when he got the shot.

“It didn’t really hurt at all that much. I feel fine, one of my friends jokingly hit me and that hurt more than the vaccine actually did,” Sears said.

Sears said he got vaccinated so he can start doing more things with friends and family.

“If you get vaccinated, you get to go to more places without wearing a mask and I don’t like masks. So I figured better to have it then to not have it,” Sears said.

Summers County will hold another clinic Tuesday, May 25, 2021.