Summers County Sheriff’s Department filled with donations, others still taking donations

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — As many of us saw the images of destruction from states across the country ravaged by tornadoes, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding organizations set out to help those in need.

Their plan was to take donations until Thursday, December 16th, at 4 p.m., but due to the generosity of the surrounding community, plans have changed. Sheriff Justin Faris said they are filled to the max and cannot take anymore donations.

According to Sheriff Faris, “We had about 45 different people come out just today and donate”.

Even thought the Sheriff’s Department is full, donations can still be made to other organizations in the community. St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hinton is also accepting donations for tornado victims. The church will be leaving it’s doors open for people to place donations to victims of the tornadoes in the basement.

Another group that is asking for donations is the Academy for Careers and Technology (ACT) located in Beckley. They hope to send a truck out to Western Kentucky before Christmas.