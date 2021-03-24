Summers County Sheriff’s Department hiring one new deputy

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a career in law enforcement, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department is hiring! Those interested must be 18-years-old and will have to complete a background check, and pass both a written and physical test.

Chief Deputy Timothy Adkins said finding the right candidate is the main priority for the sheriff’s department to make sure they service the community in the best way.

“We’re not going to settle for anything less,” Adkins said. “We want guys or girls that are going to be here, good integrity, hard working, fair people that don’t mind enforcing the law and doing the right thing.”

The sheriff’s department has one opening to fill and the deadline to turn in applications is April 1, 2021.