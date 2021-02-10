Summers County Sheriff’s Department looking to add to force

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Do you have what it takes to be a Deputy Sheriff? The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is now accepting applications for deputies.

The application process is split into two parts: a written test and physical test. Sheriff Justin Faris said while the department is fully staffed right now, he would love to add a few more deputies.

“We’re a really big team, everybody helps everybody. We’re a family and we’re looking to add a couple more members to our family,” said Sheriff Faris.

Sheriff Faris said once an application is filled out, the applicant will be called by the department to set up a time to test. He said for the written test, applicants must score a 70 or above to be considered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News