Summers County Sheriff’s Department looking to add to force

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Do you have what it takes to be a Deputy Sheriff? The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is now accepting applications for deputies.

The application process is split into two parts: a written test and physical test. Sheriff Justin Faris said while the department is fully staffed right now, he would love to add a few more deputies.

“We’re a really big team, everybody helps everybody. We’re a family and we’re looking to add a couple more members to our family,” said Sheriff Faris.



Sheriff Faris said once an application is filled out, the applicant will be called by the department to set up a time to test. He said for the written test, applicants must score a 70 or above to be considered.