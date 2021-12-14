Summers County Sheriffs Department, other local organizations accepting donations for tornado victims

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is collecting donations for tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Sheriff Justin Faris and his deputies were talking about the devastation they saw on the news and decided to do something about it. So, they’re asking the community to donate canned food, bedding, new clothes, hygiene products, and anything else they can spare.

“These people lost their courthouse, their sheriff’s department. I mean their town was destroyed,” said Sheriff Faris. “Christmas presents I’m sure. I couldn’t imagine if my house was hit right now by a tornado. All my kids Christmas presents are there and I just couldn’t imagine. And we got together and knew we had to do something to help these people.”

The sheriff’s department is hoping to fill at least a trailer and a truck with supplies by 4p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, before driving the donations to Kentucky and delivering them on Friday.

Faris said the department can always depend on generosity from Summers County, but donations for tornado victims are coming from all across the southern part of the state.

“We’ve got people driving from Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, Mercer County, bringing us stuff,” explained Faris. “And I’m sure some of the sheriffs will be reaching out there, I’m sure they’re getting stuff too. And we’re more than willing. If you want to bring it to us, we’ll take whatever we can fit in the trailer and truck. We’ll strap stuff to the roof if we have to.”

And just as important as any other item you could donate, the Sheriff’s Department is requesting toys for the kids in Mayfield.

“The reason we’re adding the toys in there is these kids still have to celebrate Christmas,” said the Sheriff. “Santa’s coming regardless. It don’t matter about a tornado or hurricane. Santa’s coming. So they’re expecting presents up underneath the Christmas trees.”

Donations can be made at the Summers County Sheriff’s Department office in Hinton, or at Richmond’s Store in Sandstone.

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hinton is also accepting donations for tornado victims. The church will be leaving it’s doors open for people to place donations to victims of the tornadoes in the basement.