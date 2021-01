HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating Marcus Andrew Lindsey. Lindsey is wanted for removing his house arrest tracking device.

Deputies said Marcus Lindsey is 5 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Lindsey also has hazel eyes and tattoo’s on his head.

Lindsey is believed to be in the Hinton area and was seen riding a bicycle in the area. If spotted, residents are urged to contact their nearest law enforcement detachment.