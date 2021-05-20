Summers County Sheriff’s Dept. asking for help to crack down on speeders

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summer’s County Sheriff’s Department is trying to crack down on speeding vehicles.

If you see four-wheelers, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, or other vehicles speeding and tearing up the roads, the sheriff’s department is asking you to take your phone out and get video. They say you can usually hear those motorists coming before they get close, so you can start recording.

Once you get a video, you are asked to send it to the sheriff’s department. They say to make sure you include the area in which you live and whether this is a common problem.

