Summers County Sheriff’s Dept. educating youth through explorer program

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The climate surrounding law enforcement continues to be tense all over the nation. So to change that, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department is holding an event called the Summers Sheriff’s Explorers Program.

Sheriff Justin Faris said there will be a fishing trip, a fire department visit, fingerprinting, and exploring the cruisers. He said the explorers program aims to educate and connect police officers and kids.

“It’s really to get children used to being around police officers in good situations because a lot of the times we deal with these kids, we’re dealing with their parents on their worst days,” said Sheriff Faris.



Sheriff Faris said many of his deputies participating are excited. If you’re interested in the Summers County Sheriff’s Explorer Program, call the Sheriff’s Office or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Summers-County-Sheriffs-Department-101368488618924/.