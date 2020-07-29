Summers County students can choose from three learning options for fall semester

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – By the end of this week, Summers County students will receive paperwork in the mail outlining three learning options for the fall semester.

Superintendent, David Warvel, said Option One is to return to the classroom.

“The first option is traditional brick and mortar. They come to school two out of five days a week, and we’ll split that up,” Warvel added.

Students whose last names begin with letters in the first half of the alphabet will be in Group A and attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other half will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day for all locations, and a day where teachers can hold personal office hours and consultations with students if necessary.

Principal of Summers Middle School, Susie Hudson, further explained Option Two, which is blended/remote learning.

“With that, the student will still be doing their assignments online, but they can request the teacher they want and communicate with them through email, Zoom, or however the teacher structures the learning,” Hudson said.

The third option is strictly virtual learning through a third party program called ‘Cooperative,’ with no lessons from a Summers County teacher.

Regardless of what option they choose, Warvel ,explained as long as the student is enrolled in Summers County Schools, they will receive a laptop and meals throughout the week. He also said this is a learning process for everyone. If students choose to start the semester with Option One or Two, and then decide they would rather do something different, they can talk to administrators about switching the plan.

“We cannot do that with the virtual option three because we have to set that in stone for the first semester, ” Warvel said. “But what we’re gonna do though is in the first nine weeks, we’re gonna asses things. If things aren’t working well we’re gonna change things, if they are working well we’ll move forward.”

Parents have the option to fill out the forms mailed and will receive a returning envelope to do so. They can also go online and submit the option form for each individual child there.