Summers County Superintendent plans to fix broadband issues for students remote learning

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The possibility of remote learning extending into the fall poses a new concern for an existing broadband issues in Summers County. These issues were recently brought to light by a survey conducted by new superintendent, David Warvel.

“The survey showed about a third of our kids do not have adequate WiFi to pull data in because when you stream, it pulls down,” Warvel said. “So what we’re doing in our department is looking to put hotspots around all the schools.”

Warvel said the school board is using a portion of the CARES Act funding they received to buy laptops for every student in the district which can be used at home or in the classrooms, since students will most likely have the option to learn in both.

“In Summers County, what we’re doing is trying to offer four options,” Warvel said. “The traditional, which is brick and mortar, go to school everyday if we can with the Governor’s blessing, blended which means brick and mortar or sending work home virtually or remotely, that gets a little confusing people use them interchangeably, but they’re two different things.”

Working remotely means students communicating with teachers and learning lessons on platforms like Zoom and Office 365 team video chatting. Virtually means third party learning apps deliver education.

While a lot is still up for discussion, Warvel said he is willing to work with families to determine how staff can best teach their students during these trying times.