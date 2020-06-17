Summers County will be offering free COVID-19 testing

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — During Governor Jim Justice’s briefing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 he once again announced free COVID-19 testing will be held in Summers County.

The testing provided by the state of West Virginia will happen at the Freight Depot in Hinton on June 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other counties such as Putnam and Ohio will also be offering COVID-19 testing at that time.

The free testing is to help ensure vulnerable people have a chance to be tested, including susceptible minority populations. However, there is no restrictions on the testing and anyone who shows up will have an opportunity to be tested.

