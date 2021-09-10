Summit employee recalls first day in business

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Friday, September 10, 2021, is the first day of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival, marking the first time the Summit has been open to the public on this magnitude.

If you think back about 11 years ago, the Boy Scouts wanted a place to hold their National Jamboree and they decided West Virginia was the perfect place to do so. Throughout the years, they started to open the Summit to host more events for the public. Gary Hartley was the very first employee here.

“They ended up selecting West Virginia, and one, was because of the natural and two, was because of the co-location that is right next to the New River Gorge National Park which is 80,000 acres of public land,” Hartley said.

He believes the summit has come a long since its opening.