The Summit to waive entry fee into Adventure On! Freedom Festival

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — This September, it will be a little cheaper to enjoy one of the area’s best festivals.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve decided today, that they will be waiving the entry fee into the 2021 Adventure On! Freedom Festival. The free entry will be available for all festival goers. People will still have to pay for activities within the festival.

The 2021 Adventure On! Freedom Festival will span three days, from September 10 to September 12. The festival will showcase the best of what West Virginia has to offer. The fun-filled weekend will have Mountaineer GNCC Racing, WVDNR Hunting and Fishing Days, WV Jeep Club Off-Road and Overland Experience, and a 9/11 Remembrance Concert featuring Lonestar and other special guests.

Gates to the festival will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 10. Tickets to the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.