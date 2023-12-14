Thursday starts off with a frosty morning in the 20s. We’ll see temperatures climb into the middle 40s this afternoon, which is seasonably average this time of the year. High pressure will dig in for today, giving us lots of sunshine by dinnertime.

Tonight, high pressure will keep our skies clear with another cold overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s. With little cloud cover, it’s a great opportunity to view the Geminids meteor shower tonight! We look to stay dry tonight and those same conditions will carry into your Friday.

Friday brings the sunshine again with high pressure sticking around. After waking up to temperatures in the 20s, they’ll slowly make the climb near 50 degrees by Friday afternoon. Dry weather will persist for the second half of Friday so it will be perfect for anyone who has Friday evening plans.

Saturday starts the weekend with a mostly clear and chilly morning in the 20s. Despite partly sunny skies for your Saturday afternoon, we stay dry with high pressure around. Temperatures will make it back into the 50s as clouds continue to build into your Saturday night.

Sunday is a cloudy day as showers build. A low pressure system down to the southeast will move along the eastern coast, bringing in scattered showers, some heavy at times, and breezy conditions. A gloomy look to end the weekend but we remain above average for temperatures as they climb into the 50s.

Monday will be a slick morning commute with ongoing showers. Breezy conditions will persist for your Monday so keep track of your outdoor holiday decorations. Rain showers look to diminish as we enter your Monday night though some snowflakes look possible across the mountain as well. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s.

Tuesday sees our winds start to settle and our clouds begin to break apart as high pressure builds in. It will be a cooler day with northwest winds keeping us in the 40s and “feels like” conditions colder than that.

Wednesday is another dry day with high pressure nearby. Temperatures will be in the 20s to start the morning commute but will look to rebound into the 40s as we get closer to dinnertime.

In your extended forecast, the lead up to Christmas is trending to be on the dry side. This also coincides with warmer temperatures as we trend to the holiday weekend. Some fine tuning is still needed at this time for Christmas eve, but make sure to download the StormTracker 59 app to keep up to date with the latest weather updates.

THURSDAY

Sunny skies. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

More sunshine. More dry time. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Dry start. Clouds build PM. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Clouds diminish. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clear. Lots of sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

More sunshine. Warming up. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Trending dry. Highs in the 40s.