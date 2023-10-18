Wednesday morning is a cold on with temps in the 30s but they slowly rise after sunrise. By mid-morning we’re pushing the upper 40s with the 50s by lunchtime. A few of us will strive for the low 60s late in the afternoon with bluer skies and sunshine. Mountains, of course, will fall a few degrees behind in the upper 50s.

Thursday morning starts in the 40s with sunshine helping us warm up into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clouds build in from west to east but we’re dry until late Thursday night. A beautiful sunset can be expected with bright reds and yellows to match the near peak fall foliage landscapes. But Thursday night, showers return thank to an approaching cold front that looks to bring us back into the gloomy and damp feel of last weekend.

Friday features cloudy skies, scattered light showers, misty drizzle, and cooler temps. Highs for the day struggle into the upper 50s before a cold front crosses in the afternoon. Winds increase through the evening hours as showers become more widespread as the front passes. By the evening, temps drop into the 40s as showers become scattered.

Saturday will be a damp, chilly, breezy day which may complicate Bridge Day festivities. Temps struggle to reach the mid 50s and wind chills will certainly keep us cooler than that. Scattered showers at times throughout the day as we once again deal with a stubborn system by the Great Lakes throwing waves of moisture our way. Like before, showers won’t amount to much in the way of rainfall totals, but be annoying enough for a damp and dreary day. A snowflake or two in the mix for the higher elevation possible late Saturday night.

Sunday still carries a scattered shower chance, but this time we transition to mostly in the eastern mountains along the western facing ridgelines. We are cold enough in the morning for snowflake to fly in the higher elevations. Gloomy skies for the mountains turn more mostly cloudy for the western lowlands. Temps will be split with the east in the mid to upper 40s while the lowlands push into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Monday the clearing processes continues with a partly cloudy start and cool temps in the morning. By the afternoon more sunshine across the region helps temps rebound slightly into the upper 50s. With clear skies at night, temps fall fast after sunset with frost threats returning to the region. So far, the risk of soft or hard freeze is a bit aways so our growing season isn’t quite done yet.

In your extended forecast we catch a break from the unrelenting wave of rain as our jet stream finds a happy medium for a while. Sunshine returns but the chill is stuck with us for a while. Temps struggle to reach average highs. A typical pattern for October but one we’ll have to endure as temps hover the 50s and 60s. No big warm up but the same could be said about the lack of an arctic chill anytime soon.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine finally returns! Highs push into the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and warmer. PM clouds. Rain late. Highs in the mid 60s

FRIDAY

Gloomy again, sct. showers return. Highs in the 50s.

BRIDGE DAY – SATURDAY

Cloudy, breezy, light sct. showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Stray sprinkles, some sun. Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

MONDAY

Sunshine but chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Slightly warmer with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Nearing average with sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

A typical sunny October Day. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.