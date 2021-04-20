Superintendent of Mercer County Schools announces retirement

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After nearly half-a-century in the West Virginia education system, Dr. Deborah Akers, Superintendent of Mercer County Schools, is retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

A Mercer County native, Dr. Akers graduated from Spanishburg High School before receiving her bachelor’s degree from Concord University. After leaving CU, she would continue her education at both Radford University and Virginia Tech.

Dr. Akers began her career with Mercer County Schools in 1974 as an elementary school teacher. Akers would hold multiple administrative rolls throughout the years leading up to her becoming the Superintendent of Mercer County Schools in 1993. Dr. Akers was also the first woman to hold the “chief executive officer” title in the southern tier of WV counties.

Dr. Deborah Akers won many awards throughout her time in education, including being named Woman of the Year by the WV Women’s Commission and WV Superintendent of The Year in 2002.

A replacement for Dr. Akers has not yet been named. Her retirement is effective June 30, 2021.