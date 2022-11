SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting.

Morgan is charged with Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.