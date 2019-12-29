Suspect Arrested in Denny’s robbery that left Doordash driver dead

MANASSAS, VA (WVNS) – A man accused of shooting two men and fatally wounding a Doordash delivery driver while robbing a Denny’s restaurant on December 26, 2019 in Manassas, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with murder.

A manhunt is underway for a second suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Prince William County Police.

Jordan Anderson, 22, was arrested Sunday

Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was found in Fairfax County on Sunday and charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, police say. He was the shooter, according to police.

Anderson is being held without bond, police say.

Ryan Thomas Walker

The second suspect, Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, is wanted on charges of murder, malicious wounding and robbery, police say. He was armed with a baton during the robbery.

The FBI connected the duo to three other robberies at a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in Northern Virginia. Police have not announced charges relating to those cases.

