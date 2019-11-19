Suspect arrested in Oak Hill murder investigation

Closings
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in an investigation into a murder in Oak Hill, WV. This is the result of what started as a search for a missing person.

Hayden John Dixon, 28, of Oak Hill is charged with the murder of Trinity McCallister who was reported missing on Nov. 11. According to police, McCallister had been living with Dixon.

Oak Hill Police Officers found McCallister’s body on Nov. 12 at the home the two shared. The next day, medical examiners released the cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation. They positively identified McCallister’s body on Nov. 14.

Dixon was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with unrelated crimes. Investigators in Oak Hill received evidence on Nov. 18 from the West Virginia State Crime Lab. That led to a warrant for Dixon’s arrest in McCallister’s murder.

Dixon is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He has a $75,000 cash only bond for unrelated charges. The investigation into the murder is still ongoing. Additional charges are possible.

