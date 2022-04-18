HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were led on a high-speed chase throughout Southern West Virginia yesterday morning, April 17, 2022.

According to Sheriff J.L. Faris of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit was a 45 minute endeavor. The suspect reportedly showed no concern for public safety, driving both at a reckless speed through residential areas and the wrong direction on several streets.

The suspect avoided all spike strips that the officers placed to try and stop the car. The chase was only finally stopped after Deputy Lester and Deputy Ward of the Summers County Sheriffs Department managed to pin the suspect’s car against an embankment in Hinton. This measure was only taken as a last resort to ensure the safety of the public.

The suspect, Leevi Meadows of Greenbrier County was taken into custody and multiple charges are pending.

The chase took place in large portions of both Greenbrier and Summers County. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including WV State Police, Greenbrier County Sheriff Department, and the Hinton Police Department.