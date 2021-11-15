Suspect charged with shooting a Woodrow Wilson High School student sentenced in court

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The suspect charged in the shooting of a Woodrow Wilson High School student was sentenced on Monday, November 15, 2021.

In May, Jeriamyah Fortner was arrested in connection with the death of Dwayne Richardson, Jr.

Fortner faces 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence in this case. He previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Richardson, the victim in this case, was a Junior at Woodrow Wilson High School and #12 on the flying eagles basketball team at the time of the shooting.

During the sentencing, both the victim’s family and the defendant’s family made statements in the courtroom.

Two other people were arrested in this case, Rashad Brown and Michael Webb. They were charged with accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. Their charges will be presented to the grand jury in January 2022.

Police said Richardson was with his friends on May 2, 2021 when he was shot in the chest. They were rushing him to the hospital when they flagged down police. Richardson was flown to a Charleston hospital and died from his injuries.

