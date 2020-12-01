Charleston police officer shot in the face, person in custody

UPDATED 4:18: New statement from Charleston Mayor and Police Chief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston police officer was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon while in the line of duty.

Bryan Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office initially confirmed a female officer was shot and also confirms the suspect in the shooting was also shot by police.

A joint statement from Chief of Police Tyke Hunt and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was issued just after 4pm ET:

“This afternoon, a Charleston Police Officer was shot while in the line of duty, The officer has been transported to the hospital and is in surgery at this time. We ask all Charleston residents to keep our officer and the entire Charleston Police Department in their thoughts and prayers. We will provide more information as it is available.”

Kanawha Co Sheriff’s office say they have one person detained.



We are going to hear a statement from officers soon. — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) December 1, 2020

The incident took place on the 200 block of Garrison Ave, Tuesday afternoon. The suspect fled in a Red Dodge Durango heading toward I-77 just before 3 p.m.