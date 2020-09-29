Suspect in Mercer County shooting charged with attempted murder

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed one person is in custody, and one is seriously injured after a shooting on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 around 9:15 p.m.

Troopers with the State Police detachment in Princeton were sent to the area of Perdue Hollow Road. They said they later found the suspect, Tyaire Clark, in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Bluewell. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. They also found the gun the believe was used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and was eventually flown to Charleston Area Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is still an active investigation by the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Princeton Detachment at (304) 425-2101. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP