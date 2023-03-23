HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A man involved in a North Carolina murder investigation was arrested in Summers County on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the US Marshals Southern District of WV CUFFED Task Forced assisted in the arrest of Shawn Adkins, 29, of Hinton, in the Temple Street area.

Adkins is wanted out of Union County, North Carolina, in relation to an investigation into the Murder of Alison ‘Ali’ Thomas, 37, of Monroe County, NC. He is specifically wanted for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and was the fourth person criminally charged in the murder investigation.

Alison ‘Ali’ Thomas was originally reported missing on February 17, 2023, and was later found dead in the mountains of Jackson County, North Carolina.

Shawn Adkins is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail while he waits to be extradited back to North Carolina. The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted throughout the investigation.