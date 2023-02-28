TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Bluefield Virginia Police Department need your help identifying a suspect.

According to a post from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in the pictures below stole two cars and broke into four different businesses. Two of them were in the town of Bluefield and two of them were in Tazewell County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-0645/0704. You can also send an anonymous tip to their Facebook page.