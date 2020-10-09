Suspected illegal aliens arrested after attempting electrician’s exam in WV

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant families and advocates are warning about planned arrests around the country by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. But little is known about the agency’s work and how it carries out arrests of people suspected of being in the country illegally. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Fire Marshal worked with U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest 14 people who are suspected illegal aliens. The individuals went to Charleston, WV on Oct. 6, 2020 to take the state electrician’s exam.

The Office of the West Virginia Fire Marshal was alerted to the issue after several applications were received earlier in the month. An investigation turned up several additional suspicious applications.

“The men and women of ICE have the vital role of arresting and removing criminal aliens, and we will continue to perform our duty as intended by Congress with integrity, courage, and professionalism.” said ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona L. Flores-Lund. “ICE will continue to work with our law enforcement partners like West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to vigorously investigate individuals attempting to circumvent immigration laws.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office administers and enforces the West Virginia electrical licensing program. The state has reciprocity with several other states. Fire Marshal Ken Tyree said if the licensing process were compromised here it could compromise those in other states.

“This case underscores the importance of safety rules that protect the public,” said Tyree. “Besides the threat from unsafe or hazardous work performed.”

Several agencies assisted in the investigation. Those include the WV Department of Homeland Security, WV State Police, WV Fusion Center and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.