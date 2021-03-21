Swim instructors stress the importance of learning how to swim

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many places were ordered to shut down last year, including many public pools.

Due to the pools being closed, the Aquatic Director at the YMCA in Southern West Virginia Regina Thomas told 59News many kids didn’t have a chance to learn how to swim last summer. She said teaching kids how to swim is an important life lesson.

“You know jump, turn, push, grab. So if you fall in we try to give you life saving skills so you can save yourself without having the fear of drowning,” Thomas said.



The Y offers swim lessons. For more information on those lessons and how to sign your kid up, you can visit their website.