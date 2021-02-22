Swim lessons coming next month at Bluefield FitRec

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Each year, thousands die from drowning accidents, and with spring and summer approaching, playing it safe around bodies of water is on the minds of many families.

The Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center will hold swim lessons starting in March. Erin Dalton, the Aquatics Coordinator, said lessons will be at 50 percent capacity, and they will only have one lifeguard instead of two.

Dalton said swim lessons are more than just fun, they could potentially save your life.

“It’s the importance of oh no I’m in a river or I accidentally go into my neighbor’s pool without adult supervision and I start drowning or something. How can somebody take safety precautionary efforts to be able to save themselves,” said Dalton.

Classes will be Mondays and Wednesdays. Visit the City of Bluefield website to sign-up.