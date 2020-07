BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A swimmer was airlifted from Fitzpatrick Park in Raleigh County on Sunday, July 26.

Dispatcher told 59 News the call regarding a swimmer who jumped off a rock and struck his head came in at 2:36 p.m.

They were flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Beaver, Coal City and Mabscott fire departments responded along with Jan Care and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies.