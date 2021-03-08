Sylvia Washington’s family hoping for closure this year after her murder in 2014

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In 2014, Sylvia Washington was murdered in her home on South Fayette St. in Beckley. In 2019, authorities arrested her caregiver, Jessica Lunceford, for the murder.

Washington’s son, Carl, said he will never forget the day he lost his mother.

“I was basically trying to get her to move down here,” Carl said. “And I actually talked to her that Monday before all of this happened, I was actually coming up there for Easter and I was trying to talk her into coming back and I think I almost did and then that stuff happened. So basically I was on my way coming there the week that all this tragedy struck us.”

Both of Washington’s sons live out of state and said getting updates on their mother’s case is hard, but thanks to friends and family they stay informed.

“Well it’s been hard, but we have people there to tell us things that are going on. My sister-in-law my brothers wife she calls there a lot speaking to different people,” Carl said.

Carl said after this long process they look forward to their mother being able to rest peacefully and closing this case once and for all.

“Our families too because it’s basically an everyday struggle. There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that my brother or myself, or even his family or my family doesn’t think about her,” Carl said. “I just pray that when they come to the conclusion that it will all be over with.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said the case is continued to the May 2021 term of court where a trial date will be set.