BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today is Taco Tuesday but what makes it extra special is the date. February 22nd, 2022 or two twenty two, twenty two. To some, a date like that is considered lucky.

February 22, 2022 is one example of a palindrome. Reading two, twenty-two, twenty-two either way produces the same date. It also happens to be a day the 75 Million dollar Mega Millions draws. Truck driver, Derrick Burris, said he had big plans for his potential lottery win.



“Oh, man, I’d make into more money, I’ll make it into more money and buy trucks and make it into more money. I’d make into more money and make everyone more profitable and, you know, help everyone come up,” Burris said.



For student Emma Homoky, she hopes the palindrome luck will mean acceptance into graduate school in our area. And maybe a scholarship or two to pay for it.

“Hopefully, hopefully. Trying to get my placement, trying to get some money wherever I end up,” Homoky said.



Emma’s mom Keri had simpler plans for today keeping with their family’s tradition.

“We had a party for 1-11-11 so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do for 2-22-22For one of our own, celebrating taco twos-day was the way to go.” – Emma’s mom, Keri Homoky

59News Digital Reporter Aynae Simmons stopped just off exit 44 of 77 on 2/22/22 for that exact reason. And really, who could argue with tacos on a Tuesday?