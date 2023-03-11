BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tamarack held the first in a series of culinary demonstration classes on Saturday, March 11th.

The classes are taught by Tamarack’s executive chef Stephen Gustard.

The first class taught about the health benefits of soup and stocks.

There will be five more classes held over the coming months.

Tamarack’s Conference and Events director, Bridget Adkins, said the classes continue Tamarack’s mission of supporting the Mountain State.

“Its basically to get more community involvement,” said Adkins. “We like to support West Virginia and educate West Virginia about Appalachia and our surroundings so this is the best format ever.”

Admission is just ten dollars per class or $49 for the remaining five classes with that price dropping after every class has been held.