BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Guests at Tamarack on June 20th got an extra special immersion in West Virginia culture. Tamarack ushered in the state’s 159th birthday with a party.

Guests gathered in the courtyard for clog dancing, kids’ activities, and music from the region’s artists.

Tamarack directors said West Virginia Day offered some fun for everyone and gave guests a look at West Virginia’s heritage.

“West Virginians, more than any other state, I think, are hard workers, and they’re tough, and we just have the biggest hearts, and we love to tell stories,” said Tammy Lash, director of the gallery at Tamarack Marketplace. “We’re very, very resilient, like the mountains.”

Guests on Monday got a sneak peek at a new art exhibit. The exhibit, entitled The Best of West Virginia, showcases works by state artists and opens on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Sculptures, quilts, food, and books, all created by West Virginians, are always sold at Tamarack.

“Every product we carry is from a West Virginia artist, whether that is fine art, to jams and jellies, to pottery, woodworking, photography, all kinds of stuff,” noted Lash.

People never knew what they may find in wild, wonderful West Virginia – and it’s the same at Tamarack.

Lash says out-of-state visitors get a crash course on the beauty of the state and its people.

“We get to see a lot of stereotypes broken, because we’ll have people come in here from all over and then we get to tell them everything here is made by a West Virginian, and then it just blows their mind about the talent that we have in this state,” said Lash.