Tamarack celebrating 25th anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A staple in the mountain state is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone.

Employees at Tamarack are making preparations to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The event will be a fair-style celebration with live music, artisan demonstrations, a beer garden, and food trucks. Marketing Director Jennifer Farley said they are excited to show what Tamarack has to offer.

“A lot of people think we’re only art and that’s a part of what we are. Tamarack Market Place is a showcase of local art, but we’re also a showcase of everything West Virginia,” Farley explained.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public.