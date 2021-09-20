Tamarack celebrating 25th anniversary

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A staple in the mountain state is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone.

Employees at Tamarack are making preparations to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The event will be a fair-style celebration with live music, artisan demonstrations, a beer garden, and food trucks. Marketing Director Jennifer Farley said they are excited to show what Tamarack has to offer.

“A lot of people think we’re only art and that’s a part of what we are. Tamarack Market Place is a showcase of local art, but we’re also a showcase of everything West Virginia,” Farley explained.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories