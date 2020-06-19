Tamarack celebrating West Virginia Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, June 20, 2020 is West Virginia’s birthday. West Virginia became a state in 1863 when it joined the Union during the Civil War.

Tamarack is providing many opportunities to celebrate West Virginia Day. Leah Dunmyer, Marketing Director at Tamarack, said they are holding a sale on their retail floor, a sale on meals, and they will have a Bubble Wagon activity for kids.

Dunmyer said employees are working to ensure everyone has a fun experience on West Virginia Day, while also following social distancing guidelines.

“A lot of people are still nervous about getting out and doing anything at this point with everything that’s going on. But we’re really excited with the things that we’re offering tomorrow for it to be a safe environment for everyone and something for everyone to enjoy for West Virginia Day. Obviously, all around Tamarack is the West Virginia theme so that’s great,” Dunmyer said.

Tamarack is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.