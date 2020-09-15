Tamarack closed due to COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Staff at Tamarack announced they will be temporarily closing due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The tourist hot spot is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.
According to a Facebook post, staff will take this time to clean the building as a safety precaution for their employees and customers. Employees want to apologize for any inconvenience.
