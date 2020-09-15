Tamarack closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Staff at Tamarack announced they will be temporarily closing due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The tourist hot spot is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.

According to a Facebook post, staff will take this time to clean the building as a safety precaution for their employees and customers. Employees want to apologize for any inconvenience.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News