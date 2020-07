BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Tamarack is famous for being a vast cultural center filled with artwork of all shapes sizes. But there is a new gallery on display.

The youth art gallery celebrates the work of the Class of 2020. It features artwork from seniors all throughout West Virginia.

Tamarack wanted to give the graduating class a chance to showcase art that they would have put on display at end of the year events. To see their beautiful art, you can visit the gallery until September 14.