BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — To celebrate Easter, Tamarack Marketplace held a delicious and egg-citing event.

Tamarack held its annual Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 8th.

The event sold out all of its brunch sessions.

Afterward, dozens of children rushed around Tamarack’s terrace, collecting as many eggs as they could get.

A.J. Dennison, Tamarack’s marketing director, said supporting the community is important to Tamarack.

“We’re trying to bring more to the community of Beckley and the surrounding areas,” said Dennison. “Just offer more activities and events. We get people back here and engaged with us.”

Tamarack’s next brunch event will be held in May on Mother’s Day.