BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley is preparing to host local artists, vendors and musicians on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M., while Tamarack is hosting local vendors they will also offer 20% off most of their retail items.

AJ Dennison the Marketing Director at Tamarack said “We see it as a great opportunity to bring the artists and the shoppers together for an enhanced experience. You will be able to see the creators at work, sample some locally made goods, enjoy live music with the overall goal to bring a greater appreciation to all the work that goes into all the items we have here”.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 and has become a nation-wide event with a goal of helping promote small businesses.

For full details visit www.tamarackwv.com.